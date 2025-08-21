A collection of tapestries designed and sewn by the filmmaker illustrates the lyrics of a song about a young girl's hometown. Animation is created through a combination of sewing and cinematic techniques. The needlework, done in a naïve style, is particularly well suited to the bright colours and varied textures of the work. This lively film is designed to promote interest in the art of tapestry.
A collection of tapestries designed and sewn by the filmmaker illustrates the lyrics of a song about a young girl's hometown. Animation is created through a combination of sewing and cinematic techniques. The needlework, done in a naïve style, is particularly well suited to the bright colours and varied textures of the work. This lively film is designed to promote interest in the art of tapestry.
The Hometown, Bettina Matzkuhn, provided by the National Film Board of Canada