The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

The Hometown

A collection of tapestries designed and sewn by the filmmaker illustrates the lyrics of a song about a young girl's hometown. Animation is created through a combination of sewing and cinematic techniques. The needlework, done in a naïve style, is particularly well suited to the bright colours and varied textures of the work. This lively film is designed to promote interest in the art of tapestry.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A collection of tapestries designed and sewn by the filmmaker illustrates the lyrics of a song about a young girl's hometown. Animation is created through a combination of sewing and cinematic techniques. The needlework, done in a naïve style, is particularly well suited to the bright colours and varied textures of the work. This lively film is designed to promote interest in the art of tapestry.

Crafts All subjects
  • director
    Bettina Matzkuhn
  • producer
    Jack Long
  • music
    Bettina Matzkuhn
    Doug Edwards
The Hometown
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore