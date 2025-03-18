The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Groundhog’s Refuge/L’île du Seigneur and its Mystery Tree

2 islands, 2 legends, groundhogs. Ile Boque, or Bocket Island: history is lost for words. And l'Ile du Seigneur, where the hermit Médéric Guérin lived for 100 years, planting trees in an unknown wood...
Details

Literature and Language History - Canada Environment and Conservation All subjects
  • director
    André Desrochers
  • producer
    André Desrochers

