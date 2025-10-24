The Greenlanders

The native people of Greenland were centralized along the coast of their island so that Denmark, the country they are a part of, could more readily provide them with housing, health and other government services. This film was made for Canadian native peoples and government agencies concerned with the development of the North. Also available in an Inuktitut version.
