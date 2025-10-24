The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Greenlanders

The native people of Greenland were centralized along the coast of their island so that Denmark, the country they are a part of, could more readily provide them with housing, health and other government services. This film was made for Canadian native peoples and government agencies concerned with the development of the North. Also available in an Inuktitut version.
Details

Social Issues Industry and Commerce Foreign Countries Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • director
    Hubert Schuurman
  • photography
    Hubert Schuurman
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
    Len Chatwin
  • commentary
    Strowan Robertson
  • sound
    André Galbrand
  • editing
    Marion Meadows
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • narrator
    Niels Henrik Lynge
  • music
    Donald Douglas

