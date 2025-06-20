The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

A poor boy’s love for a girl whose tears turn to pearls leads him into a perilous bargain between love, greed, and survival.
In Montreal, at the dawn of the 20th century, a poor boy falls in love with a girl whose sorrow turns into pearls. He sells them to a ruthless pawnbroker, who hungers for more. Tempted by greed, the boy must choose between love and fortune. The choice could damn his soul.From the Oscar-nominated team of Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski (Madame Tutli-Putli), this meticulously crafted film is a testament to the magic of stop-motion animation. With handmade puppets, mesmerizing narration by Colm Feore and a haunting score by Patrick Watson, The Girl Who Cried Pearls is a timeless parable of desire, deception and the price of innocence.

Literature and Language Economics Social Issues Children and Youth All subjects
Epic Legends & Tales All channels
  • direction
    Chris Lavis
    Maciek Szczerbowski
  • writer
    Chris Lavis
    Maciek Szczerbowski
    Isabelle Mandalian
  • voice
    Colm Feore
  • original music
    Patrick Watson
  • producer
    Julie Roy
    Marc Bertrand
    Christine Noël
  • sound designer
    Olivier Calvert
  • artistic director
    Brigitte Henry
  • animator
    Laura Stewart
    Laura Venditti
    Peggy Arel
  • cast
    Colm Feore
    Gabrielle Dallaire
    Charlotte Loseth
  • costume designer
    Yso
  • additional puppet painting
    Jean Labourdette
  • casting
    Erik H. Goulet
  • mould-making
    Erik H. Goulet
  • executive production
    Christine Noël
  • development producer
    Julie Roy
  • line producer
    Mélanie Boudreau Blanchard
    Anne-Marie Bousquet
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
    Diane Régimbald
  • production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
    Camila Blos
    Michèle Labelle
  • reference performance actor
    Nathalie Claude
    Stéphane Demers
    Andréa Lecavalier
    Jacob Lemieux
    Jeanne Madore
    Michel Perron
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical animation specialist
    Yannick Grandmont
  • visual effects
    Melrouss
    Jean-François Lévesque
    Alexandre Roy
    Kamil Chajder
  • compositing artist
    Melrouss
    Jean-François Lévesque
    Alexandre Roy
    Kamil Chajder
  • additional compositor
    Mélanie Bouchard
    Alain Ostiguy
    Cynthia Ouellet
    Serge Verreault
  • 3D artist generalist
    Alexandre Morin
  • 3D modelling
    Daniel Gies
  • texturing
    Daniel Gies
  • studio coordinator
    Rose Mercier-Marcotte
    Laetitia Seguin
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • sound recordist
    Luc Léger
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • colourist
    Yannick Carrier
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • credits
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
    Mira Mailhot
  • consultant
    Artifex Animation Studios Inc.
    Stéphane Lafleur
    Jacques Lévesque
  • musical composition
    Patrick Watson
  • arrangements
    Patrick Watson
    Benoît Groulx
  • engineering assistance
    Montana Martin Iles
  • musical composition performer
    Richard Reed Parry
    Yannick Chênevert
    Sophie Trudeau
    Robert Margayan
    Mélanie Bélair
    Madeleine Messier
    Ligia Paquin
    Rebecca Foon
    Annie Gadbois
    Victor Alibert
    Laurence Neill-Poirier
    Martin Carpentier
    Jocelyne Roy
    Brad Barr
    Charlotte Loseth
  • senior marketing advisor
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
  • marketing project manager
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
  • marketing coordinator
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • legal advisor
    Christian Pitchen

