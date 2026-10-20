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The Ghost that Talked

In the fall of 1889 a mysterious presence took up residence in the Dagg farmhouse in Pontiac county, Québec. This dramatization based on the first-hand report by Canadian artist Percy Woodcock shows that ghosts and poltergeists are as common in Canada as in the Old World.
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In the fall of 1889 a mysterious presence took up residence in the Dagg farmhouse in Pontiac county, Québec. This dramatization based on the first-hand report by Canadian artist Percy Woodcock shows that ghosts and poltergeists are as common in Canada as in the Old World.

Psychology and Psychiatry History - Canada - 1867-1919 All subjects
  • director
    Don Haldane
  • producer
    Julian Biggs
  • script
    William Weintraub
  • photography
    John Foster
  • sound
    Erik Nielsen
  • editing
    Tony Lower
  • sound editing
    Kathleen Shannon
The Ghost that Talked
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