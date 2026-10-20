The Ghost that Talked

Download licence details
Personal & Single-Classroom Use
Who it’s for:
Individuals watching for personal use, and parents or teachers wishing to screen a film for a single class in Canada.
What it allows:
- Private, personal viewing in Canada and worldwide.
- Screening the film for a single class in Canada.
- Downloading and watching offline.
What it does not allow:
- Screenings or events for multiple classes, school boards, or campus-wide events.
- Community, public or institutional screenings or events.
Bonus materials are not included with the downloaded film.
Institutional Use
Who it's for:
Organizations, government departments, businesses and non-profits. For other institutions seeking licensing options, please contact info@nfb.ca .
What it allows:
- Internal screenings for employees, members or patrons.
- Screenings open to the public on the organization’s premises, with no admission fee and outside the commercial cinema circuit.
Looking to host a one-time public screening instead?
Who it's for:
Public libraries, community groups, NGOs and other organizations wishing to host a one-time public screening in Canada with no admission fee.
How to request a screening:
Complete the “Request to screen an NFB film” form.
For any questions, email communityscreenings@nfb.ca.
Streaming restrictions
Films purchased as downloads (DTO) cannot be hosted on a streaming server without prior authorization.
To request permission to add these films to an institutional or educational streaming server, contact info@nfb.ca.