This film is a fast-paced montage of brilliant cultural and sporting events that brought 2 000 participants from twenty-five French-speaking countries to Québec City in the summer of 1974 to celebrate the Superfrancofête. There was no time for reflection, but people talked, laughed and got to know one another during a highly charged two weeks.
The French World Comes to Québec, Richard Sadler, provided by the National Film Board of Canada