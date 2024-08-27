The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

The French World Comes to Québec

This film is a fast-paced montage of brilliant cultural and sporting events that brought 2 000 participants from twenty-five French-speaking countries to Québec City in the summer of 1974 to celebrate the Superfrancofête. There was no time for reflection, but people talked, laughed and got to know one another during a highly charged two weeks.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

This film is a fast-paced montage of brilliant cultural and sporting events that brought 2 000 participants from twenty-five French-speaking countries to Québec City in the summer of 1974 to celebrate the Superfrancofête. There was no time for reflection, but people talked, laughed and got to know one another during a highly charged two weeks.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Tourism Dance Music All subjects
  • director
    Richard Sadler
  • producer
    Robert Forget
  • camera
    François Beauchemin
    François Protat
  • sound
    Claude Chevalier
    André Dussault
  • editing
    Yves Langlois
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes

Explore