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The Egg

The symbolic value of the egg throughout history is represented in this film in colourful animation without commentary. The importance attached to the egg as one of the realities of nature appears in the art and architecture of all ancient civilizations. In modern times it still holds a place in traditional observance. The animation artist develops this theme in colourful, surprising sequences. Film without words.
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The symbolic value of the egg throughout history is represented in this film in colourful animation without commentary. The importance attached to the egg as one of the realities of nature appears in the art and architecture of all ancient civilizations. In modern times it still holds a place in traditional observance. The animation artist develops this theme in colourful, surprising sequences. Film without words.

Arts Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • director
    Clorinda Warny
  • producer
    Pierre Moretti
  • camera
    Réo Grégoire
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
    Pierre Provost
  • editing
    Pierre Lemelin
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn
The Egg
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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