The symbolic value of the egg throughout history is represented in this film in colourful animation without commentary. The importance attached to the egg as one of the realities of nature appears in the art and architecture of all ancient civilizations. In modern times it still holds a place in traditional observance. The animation artist develops this theme in colourful, surprising sequences. Film without words.
The symbolic value of the egg throughout history is represented in this film in colourful animation without commentary. The importance attached to the egg as one of the realities of nature appears in the art and architecture of all ancient civilizations. In modern times it still holds a place in traditional observance. The animation artist develops this theme in colourful, surprising sequences. Film without words.
The Egg, Clorinda Warny, provided by the National Film Board of Canada