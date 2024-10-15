The Boys of St. Vincent - 15 Years Later

This realistic two-part dramatization follows the desperate struggle by young residents of a Roman Catholic orphanage to escape their nightmare of physical and sexual abuse. Their cries for help go unheeded, although a concerned janitor and a no-nonsense cop wage a personal crusade to uncover the terrible truth, and end the suffering. Justice does not come easily, or quickly. For many long years, Church officials, police and high government officials conspire to conceal the truth. For the victims, there is only shame and bitterness. And a deafening silence. Part two picks up the story 15 years later. At last, a government inquiry reopens the case. The victims must come face-to-face with their abusers and relive the awful past yet again. The time for silence has ended.