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The Boys of St. Vincent - 15 Years Later

This realistic two-part dramatization follows the desperate struggle by young residents of a Roman Catholic orphanage to escape their nightmare of physical and sexual abuse. Their cries for help go unheeded, although a concerned janitor and a no-nonsense cop wage a personal crusade to uncover the terrible truth, and end the suffering. Justice does not come easily, or quickly. For many long years, Church officials, police and high government officials conspire to conceal the truth. For the victims, there is only shame and bitterness. And a deafening silence. Part two picks up the story 15 years later. At last, a …
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This realistic two-part dramatization follows the desperate struggle by young residents of a Roman Catholic orphanage to escape their nightmare of physical and sexual abuse. Their cries for help go unheeded, although a concerned janitor and a no-nonsense cop wage a personal crusade to uncover the terrible truth, and end the suffering. Justice does not come easily, or quickly. For many long years, Church officials, police and high government officials conspire to conceal the truth. For the victims, there is only shame and bitterness. And a deafening silence. Part two picks up the story 15 years later. At last, a government inquiry reopens the case. The victims must come face-to-face with their abusers and relive the awful past yet again. The time for silence has ended.

Religion, Beliefs and Ethics Law and Crime Sexuality and Reproduction Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    John N. Smith
  • producer
    Sam Grana
    Claudio Luca
  • executive producer
    Claudio Luca
    Colin Neale
  • associate producer
    Nicole de Rochemont
  • script
    Des Walsh
    John N. Smith
    Sam Grana
  • photography
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Serge Beauchemin
  • editing
    Werner Nold
  • sound editing
    Marcel Pothier
  • re-recording
    Adrian Croll
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Neil Smolar
  • cast
    Sebastian Spence
    Lise Roy
    Timothy Webber
    Kristine Demers
    Sheena Larkin
    Brian Dooley
    Mary Walsh
    David Hewlett
    Michael Chiasson
    Pierre Gauthier
    Sam Grana
    Henry Czerny
The Boys of St. Vincent - 15 Years Later
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