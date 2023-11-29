The Arctic: Our Common Responsibility

At the end of July 1983, about five hundred Inuit from Greenland, Canada and Alaska converged on Iqaluit (formerly known as Frobisher / Frobisher Bay). to discuss common concerns. It was the Third General Assembly of the Inuit Circumpolar Conference, an international body representing a hundred thousand Inuit in three countries, and the first assembly to be held in Canada. The sights and sounds of traditional Inuit culture blend with political debate on issues confronting the modern Arctic. The film is unusual in looking at the Inuit as a whole, showing their shared heritage as well as their differences, and their ability to play a vital role in the modern world.