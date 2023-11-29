The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Arctic: Our Common Responsibility

Details

At the end of July 1983, about five hundred Inuit from Greenland, Canada and Alaska converged on Iqaluit (formerly known as Frobisher / Frobisher Bay). to discuss common concerns. It was the Third General Assembly of the Inuit Circumpolar Conference, an international body representing a hundred thousand Inuit in three countries, and the first assembly to be held in Canada. The sights and sounds of traditional Inuit culture blend with political debate on issues confronting the modern Arctic. The film is unusual in looking at the Inuit as a whole, showing their shared heritage as well as their differences, and their ability to play a vital role in the modern world.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) Foreign Countries All subjects
  • director
    Miki Siegstad
  • executive producer
    Barry Cowling
  • commentary
    Marianne Stenbaek
    Hubert Schuurman
  • camera
    Kent Nason
  • sound
    Arthur McKay
    John Martin
  • editing
    Hubert Schuurman
  • sound editing
    Eric Emery
  • animation
    Anne MacLeod
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • narrator
    Mary Aitchison
The Arctic: Our Common Responsibility
Explore