Convincing evidence of the growing advance of industry and settlement in Canada's far north. New roads, railways and airfields have brought the once-isolated northern communities into the mainstream of Canadian life and progress. The film explains how this is being done and shows some of the people who are doing it. Among them are graduates of the new trade schools from Inuit and First Nations communities
The Accessible Arctic, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada