The Accessible Arctic

Convincing evidence of the growing advance of industry and settlement in Canada's far north. New roads, railways and airfields have brought the once-isolated northern communities into the mainstream of Canadian life and progress. The film explains how this is being done and shows some of the people who are doing it. Among them are graduates of the new trade schools from Inuit and First Nations communities
Details

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Economics Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) Transportation All subjects
  • producer
    David Bairstow
  • cinematography
    Lynton Diggle
    Richard Gilbert
    Tony Ianzelo
    Hector Lemieux
    Peter Pearson
    Don Virgo
  • editing
    Yuki Yoshida
  • sound editing
    Gwen Barnhill
  • re-recording
    George Croll
    Claude Delorme
  • music
    Norman Bigras

