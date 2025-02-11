Ten: The Magic Number

An amusing introduction to the metric system, presented through the person of George, a tropical fish fancier who is stymied in estimating the weight of his aquarium because he doesn't remember what a cubic inch of water weighs in ounces. How he is jolted into the metric age, and how he discovers its advantages, makes an amusing cartoon screen adventure for anyone who sees George's problem but, like him, resists the idea of change to a simpler way of figuring the size and weight of things.
