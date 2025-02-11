The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Ten: The Magic Number

1973 12 min
An amusing introduction to the metric system, presented through the person of George, a tropical fish fancier who is stymied in estimating the weight of his aquarium because he doesn't remember what a cubic inch of water weighs in ounces. How he is jolted into the metric age, and how he discovers its advantages, makes an amusing cartoon screen adventure for anyone who sees George's problem but, like him, resists the idea of change to a simpler way of figuring the size and weight of things.

Ten: The Magic Number

Details

Sciences All subjects
  • director
    Barrie Nelson
  • animation
    Barrie Nelson
  • producer
    Wolf Koenig
  • script
    Don Arioli
  • animation camera
    Richard Moras
    Pierre Provost
    Simon Leblanc
  • editing
    Lisa Fruchtman
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • voice
    Dorothy Courtois
    George Geertsen
    Don Arioli
    Guy Glover
    Esther Shuster
  • music
    Karl Duplessis

