Teeth Are to Keep

&
1949 11 min
A gaily coloured cartoon with a cheerful little story to drive home the importance of the four essentials of tooth care. The film shows the function of various teeth and the foods that will help to keep them healthy. Brushing teeth after every meal is stressed, as well as yearly visits to the dentist. Animation reveals how a tooth decays.

Teeth Are to Keep

A gaily coloured cartoon with a cheerful little story to drive home the importance of the four essentials of tooth care. The film shows the function of various teeth and the foods that will help to keep them healthy. Brushing teeth after every meal is stressed, as well as yearly visits to the dentist. Animation reveals how a tooth decays.

Health and Medicine All subjects
  • director
    Jim MacKay
    Dino Rigolo
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • script
    P.K. Page
  • camera
    Lyle Enright
  • animation
    Jim MacKay
    Raymond Roy
    Dino Rigolo
  • narrator
    Allan Mills
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn

Explore