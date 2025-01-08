The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Tattoo 67

&
1967 19 min
Leaving soon

Highlights of the military spectacle that entertained Canadian audiences from coast to coast during Canada's centennial celebrations, this major tribute of Canada's armed forces took three years of preparation and involved over a thousand members. The three-hour program comprised parades and pageantry, historic tableaux, massed bands, drills and gymnastic displays. This film shows a little of each of the main events.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Tattoo 67

Details

Highlights of the military spectacle that entertained Canadian audiences from coast to coast during Canada's centennial celebrations, this major tribute of Canada's armed forces took three years of preparation and involved over a thousand members. The three-hour program comprised parades and pageantry, historic tableaux, massed bands, drills and gymnastic displays. This film shows a little of each of the main events.

National Security and Defence All subjects
  • director
    Yves Leduc
    Michel Régnier
  • producer
    Clément Perron
  • camera
    Michel Thomas-d'Hoste
    Rene Verzier
    Michel Régnier
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Claude Delorme
  • editing
    Yves Leduc
  • sound editing
    Norman Bigras
  • re-recording
    Claude Delorme

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
Tattoo 67
Purchase options
Also available
DVD

Explore