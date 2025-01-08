Highlights of the military spectacle that entertained Canadian audiences from coast to coast during Canada's centennial celebrations, this major tribute of Canada's armed forces took three years of preparation and involved over a thousand members. The three-hour program comprised parades and pageantry, historic tableaux, massed bands, drills and gymnastic displays. This film shows a little of each of the main events.
