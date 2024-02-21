The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Target - Berlin

Target - Berlin

| 15 min

The story of the Lancaster airplane, the first large bomber built in Canada. Shown are the workers involved in its construction, and the crew who ferried it overseas, as well as the combat crew who took it on its first flight over Berlin.

See also
Transportation
War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films
All subjects
Credits
  • director
    Ernest Borneman
  • producer
    Raymond Spottiswoode
  • script
    Leslie McFarlane
  • camera
    Grant McLean
    Samuel Orleans
    Donald Fraser
  • sound
    Gordon Fraser
  • music
    Louis Applebaum

Suggestions

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
Target - Berlin
Also available
DVD

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore