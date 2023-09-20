The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Suzanne Lebeau

| 4 min

In this documentary short, two actresses pay tribute to Suzanne Lebeau on the set of one of her many plays. One of them is Isabelle Miquelon, who brought this great woman of the theatre's words to life on stage in Le bruit des os qui craquent. The other is a young actress who tells us about the passion for telling truth to children that has driven Suzanne Lebeau throughout her career.

Produced by the National Film Board of Canada in co-operation with the National Arts Centre and the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Foundation on the occasion of the 2016 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.

Credits
  • recipient
    Suzanne Lebeau
  • writer
    Sophie Dupuis
  • director
    Sophie Dupuis
  • actor
    Isabelle Miquelon
    Milya Corbeil-Gauvreau
  • director of photography
    Marie Davignon
  • assistant director
    Arianne Sahlin-Kuyk
  • sound recordist
    Frédéric Cloutier
  • assistant camera
    Keven Verreault
  • key grip
    Nicolas D'Annunzio
  • key gaffer
    Jean-Philippe Therrien
  • gaffer
    Michel Robitaille
  • makeup artist
    Marie Salvado
  • production director
    Arianne Sahlin-Kuyk
  • production assistant
    Julien Amyot
  • technical director
    Jim Savignac
    Pierre Plouffe
  • hall rental manager
    Michel Devost
  • editing
    Charles Grenier
  • sound design
    Patrice LeBlanc
  • sound editing
    Patrice LeBlanc
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • online editing
    Serge Verreault
  • graphic design
    Janice Nadeau
  • graphic designer
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • supervising producer
    Stéphanie L'Écuyer
  • administrator
    Diane Régimbald
  • administrative team
    Diane Ayotte
    Karine Desmeules
  • copyright clearance
    Sylvia Mezei
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
  • technical coordinator, animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • production coordinator
    Michèle Labelle
  • executive producer
    Julie Roy
  • producer
    Marc Bertrand

See also
Women - Portraits
Theater
All subjects
Governor General's Awards
All channels

