Super Mr. Woods

In a world spinning into absurdity, a forest creature becomes a brand, a god and a cautionary icon of consumerism.
Super Mr. Woods is a surreal and satirical short that blurs the line between the sacred and the absurd. At its heart is Mr. Woods, a simple creature who’s swept up into the frenzy of marketing and mass worship. Through vivid rotoscope animation and hypnotic repetition, this chaotic world reflects our own, where creation and consumption blur into one endless loop. A meditation on culture, capitalism and the death of imagination, this short invites us to laugh, cringe and wake up. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse animation mentorship program.

Media and Communication Social Issues All subjects
Ultra-Short Films All channels
  • writing
    Aerin Wu
  • direction
    Aerin Wu
  • animation
    Aerin Wu
  • additional animation
    Cameron Kletke
  • editor
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound
    Vid Cousins
  • music
    Vid Cousins
  • vocals
    Vid Cousins
  • mentoring director
    Lillian Chan
  • associate producer
    Fred Casia
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • technical support - animation
    Alexandre Roy
  • compositing
    Herl Lara
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online edit
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • voice
    Katie Finn
    Abbey Collings
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • mix
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administration
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • consultation
    Donald McWilliams
  • producer
    Maral Mohammadian
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël

