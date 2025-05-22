Super Mr. Woods is a surreal and satirical short that blurs the line between the sacred and the absurd. At its heart is Mr. Woods, a simple creature who’s swept up into the frenzy of marketing and mass worship. Through vivid rotoscope animation and hypnotic repetition, this chaotic world reflects our own, where creation and consumption blur into one endless loop. A meditation on culture, capitalism and the death of imagination, this short invites us to laugh, cringe and wake up. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse animation mentorship program.