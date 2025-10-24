The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Suburban Living: Six Solutions

A comparison of solutions to the problems of suburban living as found in some of the world's largest cities--London, Marseille, Rotterdam, Stockholm and Toronto. This film shows housing to delight, amaze, and even provoke. Shown is Marseille's famous community on stilts, with stores, homes, and playgrounds all within one vertical neighbourhood. Town planners and architects discuss trends and problems.
Details

Foreign Countries Urbanism Architecture All subjects
  • director
    Richard Gilbert
  • producer
    Ian MacNeill
  • executive producer
    Guy Glover
  • script
    Richard Gilbert
    Ian MacNeill
  • camera
    Eugene Boyko
  • sound
    André Hourlier
    George Croll
  • editing
    Dennis Sawyer
  • sound editing
    Fred Anders
  • participant
    Blanche Lemco van Ginkel
    James Albert Murray
  • technical advisor
    Blanche Lemco van Ginkel
  • original music composer
    Maurice Blackburn
    Eldon Rathburn
    Robert Fleming

Education

Ages 16 to 18
School subjects
Geography - Territory: Urban History and Citizenship Education - Modernization of Quebec Society (1929-1980) Social Studies - Communities in Canada/World

Suburban Living: Six Solutions
