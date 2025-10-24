A comparison of solutions to the problems of suburban living as found in some of the world's largest cities--London, Marseille, Rotterdam, Stockholm and Toronto. This film shows housing to delight, amaze, and even provoke. Shown is Marseille's famous community on stilts, with stores, homes, and playgrounds all within one vertical neighbourhood. Town planners and architects discuss trends and problems.
Suburban Living: Six Solutions, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada