Made in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps, this footage was shot at advanced surgical stations in Italy during World War II. The first part illustrates bodily reaction to war wounds and the second the surgical closure of war wounds.Warning; graphic content.
Made in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps, this footage was shot at advanced surgical stations in Italy during World War II. The first part illustrates bodily reaction to war wounds and the second the surgical closure of war wounds.Warning; graphic content.
Studies of Battle Casualties, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada