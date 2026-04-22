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Studies of Battle Casualties

Made in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps, this footage was shot at advanced surgical stations in Italy during World War II. The first part illustrates bodily reaction to war wounds and the second the surgical closure of war wounds.Warning; graphic content.
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Made in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps, this footage was shot at advanced surgical stations in Italy during World War II. The first part illustrates bodily reaction to war wounds and the second the surgical closure of war wounds.Warning; graphic content.

 This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films Health and Medicine All subjects