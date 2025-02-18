The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Strategy of Metals

Canada's Great Shield is a vital warfront of the western hemisphere. We are told how planes opened up the territory to exploration and made possible a new world of mining in the sub-Arctic. Here was developed an aluminum source, vital in war. The strategic significance of Canadian aluminum is pictured against the growth of German armored might. In great plants, Canadian rock ingots are transformed into crank shafts. Tanks and planes and guns are the representatives abroad of Canada's mines.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Canada's Great Shield is a vital warfront of the western hemisphere. We are told how planes opened up the territory to exploration and made possible a new world of mining in the sub-Arctic. Here was developed an aluminum source, vital in war. The strategic significance of Canadian aluminum is pictured against the growth of German armored might. In great plants, Canadian rock ingots are transformed into crank shafts. Tanks and planes and guns are the representatives abroad of Canada's mines.

War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films Industry and Commerce Mining All subjects
  • director
    Raymond Spottiswoode
  • producer
    Stuart Legg
  • script
    Stuart Legg
  • editing
    Stuart Legg

Explore