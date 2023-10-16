The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Stolen Time

In Stolen Time, a riveting feature documentary, charismatic elder rights lawyer Melissa Miller and hundreds of aggrieved families take on the corporate for-profit nursing-home industry—an industry notorious for its lack of transparency and accountability.
Details

A compelling call for justice, Stolen Time follows charismatic elder rights lawyer Melissa Miller as she takes on the corporate for-profit nursing-home industry—an industry notorious for its lack of transparency and accountability. As the legal battle unfolds, families, frontline caregivers and change-makers chronicle an urgent crisis with ramifications—and inspiration—for us all.

  • writer
    Helene Klodawsky
  • director
    Helene Klodawsky
  • producer
    Ina Fichman
    Ariel Nasr
  • executive producer
    Ina Fichman
    Rohan Fernando
    Annette Clarke
    John Christou
  • editor
    Dominique Sicotte
  • director of photography
    Claire Sanford
  • original music
    Lauren Bélec
  • sound design
    Luc Bouchard
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • featuring
    Melissa Miller
    Brett Rigby
    Adam Wagman
    Laura
    Pat Armstrong
    Lisa Alleyne
    Rai Reece
    Judith
    Miriam
    Chanice Dean
    Jackie Brown
    Jason Ward
    Katha Fortier
    Padma Sahadeo
    Tania Harris
    Daniel Fisher
    Ayesha Jabbar
    Joanne
    David J. Levy
    James Infantino
    Sparky Johnson
    Howie, Sacks & Henry
  • associate producer
    Amy Miller
  • production manager
    Christine Rocheleau
  • location sound
    Mike Filippov
    Alex Hennessey
  • assistant camera
    Kristen Brown
  • gaffer
    Cheska Appave
    Leigh Nunan
    Simon Downey
  • illustrations
    Lisa Alleyne
  • production designer
    Sebastian Harder
  • art director
    Marie Kozlova
  • carpenter
    Andrew Eliopoulos
  • scenic painter
    Andrew Eliopoulos
  • graphic design
    Kara Blake
  • animation
    Kara Blake
  • story consultant
    Laura Nix
  • wordsmithing
    John Lucas
  • research
    Helene Klodawsky
  • additional research
    Terri Foxman
    Arnaud Gendreau
  • additional camera
    Kristen Brown
    Chris Romeike
    Pasquale Tropea
    Alex Margineanu
  • additional location sound
    Stéphane Barsalou
    Ryan Cox
    Sara Labadie
  • additional assistant camera
    Pasquale Tropea
    Scott Andrew Burton
  • production coordinator
    Line Egede
    Max Wolfond
    Lucia Corak
  • production assistant
    Jasmine Asiedu-Anguah
    Tessa Oxtoby
    Charles Hoffman
    Tim Groves
    Fabian Paquette-Grimes
    Ryan Percival
  • art department assistant
    Jasmine Asiedu-Anguah
  • art department consultant
    Patricia Christie
  • post-production technician
    Charles-Étienne Viau
  • assistant editor
    Philippine De Sars
  • demo editor
    Jon Deitcher
  • sound design studio
    Bande à part
  • foley artist
    Paul Hubert
  • still photography
    Samantha Falco
  • music supervision
    Fine Gold Music
    Jonathan Finegold
  • Tram 7
    Sébastien Lépine
  • music coordinator
    Jack Graubard
  • accounting
    Nathalie Arel
  • insurance
    Globalex
  • legal services
    Lussier & Khouzam
  • bank
    National Bank of Canada
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • end credit design
    Alain Ostiguy
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Chris MacIntosh
    Julien Archambault
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
    Kevin Riley
  • digital editing technician
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
  • sound technician
    Bernard Belley
  • senior production coordinator
    Cheryl Murgatroyd
    Sarah MacLeod
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • marketing manager
    Jamie Hammond
  • marketing coordinator
    Julie Fortin
  • publicist
    Osas Eweka-Smith
  • legal counsel
    Dominique Aubry
  • producer (development)
    Kat Baulu
  • transcription
    Lisa Clarke
    Lori Heath
    Leanne Oakes
    Lynn McCallum
  • chief content officer
    Jackie Pardy

