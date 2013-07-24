The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

A Step Towards the Arctic - Reflections and Visions of the North

2012 52 min
Leaving soon

In this feature documentary, Swiss citizen Yves Delaunay seeks to understand how the Inuit are coping with the mutation of the Arctic as it is caught in the violent sway of climate change. In Sachs Harbour, an Inuit village on the fringes of the Earth, he discovers a small community attached to its land, conscious of the importance of its traditions and culture, which struggles daily to face the challenges of modernity by way of carving out a place within it.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
A Step Towards the Arctic - Reflections and Visions of the North

Details

In this feature documentary, Swiss citizen Yves Delaunay seeks to understand how the Inuit are coping with the mutation of the Arctic as it is caught in the violent sway of climate change. In Sachs Harbour, an Inuit village on the fringes of the Earth, he discovers a small community attached to its land, conscious of the importance of its traditions and culture, which struggles daily to face the challenges of modernity by way of carving out a place within it.

Environment and Conservation Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • participation
    Yves Delaunay
    Lawrence Amos
    Andy Carpenter
    Nellie Cournoyea
    Priscilla Haogak
    Donna Keogak
    John Keogak
    John Jr. Lucas
    Steven Lucas
    Jean Malaurie
    Mary Simon
    Beverly Amos
    Doreen Carpenter
    Udloriak Hanson
    Stephen Hendrie
    Roger Kuptana
    Kathleen Tagoona
    Ashley Elanik
    Cheyenne Gully
    Dusty Gully
    Christopher Haogak
    Leigha Keogak
    Jasmine Keogak
    Ethan Hutchison
    Albert Kolola
    Meagan Kolola
    Rosanne Lennie
    Shelby Lucas
  • director
    Anne-Marie Tougas
  • writer
    Anne-Marie Tougas
  • special contribution
    Nicole Giguère
  • cinematography
    Isabelle de Blois
  • editing
    France Dubé
  • sound recording
    Édouard Faribault
  • sound editing
    François Maurice
  • foley
    Paul Hubert
    Éric Lagacé
    Danielle Bérard
  • sound design
    Roger Guérin
  • re-recording
    Roger Guérin
  • music
    Samuel Laflamme
  • narration text
    Michèle Gagné
    Andrée Martin
  • narrator
    Dwight Smith
  • translation of narration
    Jordan Dessertine
  • translation
    Paula McKeown
    Erica Pomerance
  • subtitles
    Paula McKeown
    Erica Pomerance
  • computer graphics
    Céline Dion
  • titles
    Céline Dion
  • producer
    Anne-Marie Tougas
  • executive producer
    Yves Delaunay

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 13 to 18
School subjects
Geography - The Arctic Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges Science - Environmental Science
Ask students to watch the film and list the challenges that the Inuit are facing due to climate change. How does the Inuit’s traditional knowledge help them to assess these changes? What are some of the differences between generations with respect to knowledge and life lessons (37:00)? How can the residents of Sachs Harbour be seen as an example of a culture that blends traditional knowledge with modern advancements? What makes a “home” (49:00)?
A Step Towards the Arctic - Reflections and Visions of the North
Purchase options
Also available
DVD
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

Explore