Springrise

As dawn breaks over a frozen land, the world is reminded that even in our darkest seasons, the light always returns.
Springrise is a tender, painterly meditation on the cyclical beauty of our planet. As the sun crests over a wintry landscape, it breathes life into the cold and brings warmth, hope and togetherness. Through hand-painted animation techniques, this visually lush short captures the resilience of nature and the optimism of its cycles. Inspired by the Earth’s power to nurture and heal, director Mitchell Keys reminds us that, even in the depths of despair, light is always on the horizon. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse animation mentorship program.

Environment and Conservation All subjects
Ultra-Short Films All channels
  • writing
    Mitchell Keys
  • direction
    Mitchell Keys
  • animation
    Mitchell Keys
  • editor
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound
    Vid Cousins
  • music
    Vid Cousins
  • mentoring director
    Lillian Chan
  • associate producer
    Fred Casia
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • technical support - animation
    Alexandre Roy
  • animation assistant
    Karolina Ficek
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online edit
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • musician
    Kate Bevan-Baker
    Sarah Pagé
    Vid Cousins
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Luc Léger
  • mix
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administration
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • consultation
    Donald McWilliams
  • producer
    Maral Mohammadian
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël

Explore