Springrise is a tender, painterly meditation on the cyclical beauty of our planet. As the sun crests over a wintry landscape, it breathes life into the cold and brings warmth, hope and togetherness. Through hand-painted animation techniques, this visually lush short captures the resilience of nature and the optimism of its cycles. Inspired by the Earth’s power to nurture and heal, director Mitchell Keys reminds us that, even in the depths of despair, light is always on the horizon. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse animation mentorship program.