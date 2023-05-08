The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Speaking Our Peace

1985 55 min
Speaking Our Peace

Filmed in Canada, Britain and the U.S.S.R., this hour-long documentary focuses on local and international peace initiatives by women. Featured in the film are Rosalie Bertell, Marion Dewar, Muriel Duckworth, Ursula M. Franklin, Darlene Keju, Margaret Laurence, Solanges Vincent and Kathleen Wallace-Deering. In interviews and in encounters with Soviet women, they outline their views on war and peace. The film includes scenes of women in mass demonstrations at Litton Systems Canada and at Greenham Common in England, as well as footage of ordinary citizens who must live with the health and environmental problems caused by uranium mining and nuclear weapons testing.
War, Conflict and Peace Women All subjects
  • director
    Terre Nash
    Bonnie Sherr Klein
  • producer
    Bonnie Sherr Klein
    Margaret Pettigrew
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • writer
    Gloria Demers
    Gwynne Basen
    Bonnie Sherr Klein
    Terre Nash
  • cinematography
    Susan Trow
    Sandi Sissel
  • sound
    Diane Carrière
  • editing
    Janice Brown
  • sound editing
    Jackie Newell
    Wojtek Klis
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • narrator
    Margot Kidder
  • music
    Judy Henderson

