Space Connection

1973 18 min
A report on Canada's progress in space telecommunications technology. The film reviews developments from the first Alouette satellite to the Anik II and the projected solar-powered satellite designed to be the forerunner of a new generation of powerful communications satellites. What these satellites look like, how they are lofted into orbital position, and how they function to give Canada reliable, broad-range transmission, are clearly illustrated and explained for all audiences.

Details

Technology Media and Communication All subjects
  • director
    Ernest Reid
  • script
    Ernest Reid
  • editing
    Ernest Reid
  • producer
    Desmond Dew
  • camera
    Laval Fortier
    Savas Kalogeras
    David De Volpi
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
  • animation
    Sidney Goldsmith
  • music
    Karl Duplessis
