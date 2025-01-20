Space Connection

A report on Canada's progress in space telecommunications technology. The film reviews developments from the first Alouette satellite to the Anik II and the projected solar-powered satellite designed to be the forerunner of a new generation of powerful communications satellites. What these satellites look like, how they are lofted into orbital position, and how they function to give Canada reliable, broad-range transmission, are clearly illustrated and explained for all audiences.
A report on Canada's progress in space telecommunications technology. The film reviews developments from the first Alouette satellite to the Anik II and the projected solar-powered satellite designed to be the forerunner of a new generation of powerful communications satellites. What these satellites look like, how they are lofted into orbital position, and how they function to give Canada reliable, broad-range transmission, are clearly illustrated and explained for all audiences.