The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Sons

2024 1 h 8 min
Leaving soon

How do we teach our boys to become better men?

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Sons

Details

As Trump takes office in 2016, a first-time dad wrestles with traditional methods of raising boys.

Families Social Issues All subjects
  • writer
    Justin Simms
  • director
    Justin Simms
  • editor
    Andrew MacCormack
  • cinematography
    Cody Westman
    Andrew MacCormack
    Duncan de Young
    Marcia Connolly
  • original music
    Ian Foster
  • sound design
    Paul Steffler
  • story consultant
    Wanda Nolan
  • producer
    Liz Cowie
    Rohan Fernando
  • additional cinematography
    Lian Morrison
    Justin Simms
  • location sound recording
    Don Ellis
    Michelle LaCour
    Neil McIntyre
    Mark Neary
    Matthew Thomson
    Josh White
    Scott Yates
  • narrator
    Justin Simms
  • off-camera performer
    Brian Marler
    Alison Woolridge
  • production manager
    Lynn Andrews
  • archival research
    Marika Lapointe
  • additional research
    Maxine Krawczyk
    Wanda Nolan
    Tamara Segura
    Kelly Shiers
  • transcription
    Lisa Clarke
  • foley
    Hilary Thomson
  • foley recording
    Matthew Thomson
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Christopher MacIntosh
  • graphic design
    Alain Ostiguy
  • motion design
    Alain Ostiguy
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • digital editing technician
    Patrick Trahan
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • senior production coordinator
    Sarah MacLeod
  • associate producer
    Kelly Davis
  • line producer
    Geneviève Duguay
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • marketing manager
    Jamie Hammond
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Rohan Fernando
    John Christou
    Annette Clarke

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Explore