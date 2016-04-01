The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Soaring Highs and Brutal Lows: The Voices of Women in Metal

Soaring Highs and Brutal Lows celebrates the stories of eight female vocalists in the heavy metal genre. Through personal interviews, behind the scenes insights, and concert footage, these women describe in their own words, their choices, their lives, and the hardships and triumphs of being center stage in what is widely perceived as a male-dominated music scene.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Soaring Highs and Brutal Lows celebrates the stories of eight female vocalists in the heavy metal genre. Through personal interviews, behind the scenes insights, and concert footage, these women describe in their own words, their choices, their lives, and the hardships and triumphs of being center stage in what is widely perceived as a male-dominated music scene.

Women - Portraits Music All subjects
  • director
    Mark Harwood
  • producer
    Mark Harwood
Soaring Highs and Brutal Lows: The Voices of Women in Metal
Purchase options
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Rental licence detail

You may view this film for private or personal use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) use are not permitted.

Explore