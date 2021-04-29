Our Last Days ... In Moscow

Our Last Days ... In Moscow

| 55 min

Pianists Kuo-Yen of Taiwan and Pierre Jasmin of Québec met and fell in love while studying music in Vienna. The film is a "letter" from Pierre to Kuo-Yen, who has made the difficult decision to return to her native land. Jasmin is sending her the images, words, and music of their last days as a couple ... in Moscow. They had come there for Kuo-Yen to compete in the 8th Tchaikovsky Piano Competition; how she fared determined her future. While pivoting on the drama of an international music competition and the sorrow inherent in parting, the film is also full of laughter, light, and love.

Credits
  • director
    Martin Duckworth
  • editing
    Martin Duckworth
  • producer
    Jacques Vallée
  • executive producer
    Éric Michel
  • camera
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Esther Auger
  • sound editing
    Alain Sauvé
    Suzanne Bouilly
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
