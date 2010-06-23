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Smoke and Weather

During the fire season, look-out men keep constant vigilance for the first sign of smoke, scanning the territory for miles around.
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During the fire season, look-out men keep constant vigilance for the first sign of smoke, scanning the territory for miles around. How they are trained for the work and how their efforts save many valuable stands of timber are illustrated at a fire tower in the Forestry Branch's Petawawa Forest Experiment Station in Ontario.

Forestry All subjects
  • director
    William Greaves
  • script
    William Greaves
  • editing
    William Greaves
  • executive producer
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    Ray Jones
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • narrator
    Frank Edwards
Smoke and Weather
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