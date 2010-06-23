During the fire season, look-out men keep constant vigilance for the first sign of smoke, scanning the territory for miles around.
During the fire season, look-out men keep constant vigilance for the first sign of smoke, scanning the territory for miles around. How they are trained for the work and how their efforts save many valuable stands of timber are illustrated at a fire tower in the Forestry Branch's Petawawa Forest Experiment Station in Ontario.
Smoke and Weather, William Greaves, provided by the National Film Board of Canada