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Singing Stars of Tomorrow

The four award-winners of the 1944 York Knitting Mills radio singing contest present their selections: Mon coeur ta voix sung by Simone Flibotte from Montreal Think on Me sung by Gwendolyn Smart from Ottawa The Gavotte sung by Jane Harkness, and Una Voce Poco Fa sung by Evelyn Gould both from Toronto.
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The four award-winners of the 1944 York Knitting Mills radio singing contest present their selections: Mon coeur ta voix sung by Simone Flibotte from Montreal Think on Me sung by Gwendolyn Smart from Ottawa The Gavotte sung by Jane Harkness, and Una Voce Poco Fa sung by Evelyn Gould both from Toronto.

Music All subjects
  • director
    Harry Alpert
  • script
    Harry Alpert
  • producer
    David Mayerovitch