The four award-winners of the 1944 York Knitting Mills radio singing contest present their selections: Mon coeur ta voix sung by Simone Flibotte from Montreal Think on Me sung by Gwendolyn Smart from Ottawa The Gavotte sung by Jane Harkness, and Una Voce Poco Fa sung by Evelyn Gould both from Toronto.
The four award-winners of the 1944 York Knitting Mills radio singing contest present their selections: Mon coeur ta voix sung by Simone Flibotte from Montreal Think on Me sung by Gwendolyn Smart from Ottawa The Gavotte sung by Jane Harkness, and Una Voce Poco Fa sung by Evelyn Gould both from Toronto.
Singing Stars of Tomorrow, Harry Alpert, provided by the National Film Board of Canada