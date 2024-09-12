The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Sing a Little

1951 9 min
Puppet animation illustrates three songs sung by Alan Mills in his CBC studio: The Farmer's Cursed Wife, Barbara Allen, and Jack the Sailor.

Sing a Little

Puppet animation illustrates three songs sung by Alan Mills in his CBC studio: The Farmer's Cursed Wife, Barbara Allen, and Jack the Sailor.
Music
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • animation
    Jean-Paul Ladouceur
    Evelyn Lambart
  • music
    Alan Mills

