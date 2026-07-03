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Sikusilarmiut (Inuktitut Dubbed Version)

Sikusilarmiut is made up of excerpts from animation films made at the Kinngait (formerly Cape Dorset) Film Animation Workshop, interspersed with live-action footage of modern-day Kinngait. The contrast is uncomfortably evident.
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Sikusilarmiut is made up of excerpts from animation films made at the Kinngait (formerly Cape Dorset) Film Animation Workshop, interspersed with live-action footage of modern-day Kinngait. The contrast is uncomfortably evident.

Film and Video Arts Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects