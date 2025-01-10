In Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man, filmmaker Sinakson Trevor Solway crafts a deeply personal and visually stunning exploration of Indigenous masculinity through the voices and lived experiences of Blackfoot men. Set within the historic Blackfoot Confederacy, the film moves between moments of tenderness, resilience, humour and vulnerability, revealing the complex identities men navigate within family, culture, language and community. Through poetic imagery and intimate storytelling, Siksikakowan challenges colonial stereotypes and offers a rare insider perspective on what it means to be an Iindigenous man today. Rooted in the landscapes and spirit of the Prairies, the film celebrates connection, kinship and cultural continuity while opening space for reflection on masculinity, belonging and healing in a modern world.