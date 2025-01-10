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Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot man

Sons, fathers, brothers, riders, racers, dancers, dreamers… Sinakson Trevor Solway introduces us to the many lives, identities and stories of the boys and men of the historic Blackfoot Confederacy.
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In Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man, filmmaker Sinakson Trevor Solway crafts a deeply personal and visually stunning exploration of Indigenous masculinity through the voices and lived experiences of Blackfoot men. Set within the historic Blackfoot Confederacy, the film moves between moments of tenderness, resilience, humour and vulnerability, revealing the complex identities men navigate within family, culture, language and community. Through poetic imagery and intimate storytelling, Siksikakowan challenges colonial stereotypes and offers a rare insider perspective on what it means to be an Iindigenous man today. Rooted in the landscapes and spirit of the Prairies, the film celebrates connection, kinship and cultural continuity while opening space for reflection on masculinity, belonging and healing in a modern world.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • writer
    Trevor Solway
  • director
    Trevor Solway
  • participant
    Adrian Allan Stimson
    Blaine Solway
    Colt Solway
    Colten Wildman
    Dann McMaster
    Delvin Redoldman
    Drew Robinson
    Dwight Good Eagle Farahat
    Emmitt Manyheads
    Ike Solway
    Landon McHugh
    Liam Solway
    Manny Yellow Fly
    Mikey White Quills
    Moby Calf Robe
    Riley Solway
    Robin Big Snake
    Sarah Good Medicine
    Tyler Leather
    Tyrone Sitting Eagle
  • producer
    Coty Savard
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • associate producer
    Everett Sokol
  • director of photography
    Trevor Solway
  • sound recordist
    Trevor Solway
  • editor
    Hans Olson
  • original music
    Matthew Cardinal
  • sound design
    Johnny Blerot
  • re-recording mixer
    Johnny Blerot
  • colourist
    Serge Verreault
  • assistant editor
    Janet Savill
  • titles
    Eoin Duffy
  • graphics
    Eoin Duffy
  • senior production coordinator
    Janet Kwan
    Aaron Corso
    Lee Clapp
  • production coordinator
    Calvin Serutoke
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
  • production assistant
    Kelsey No Runner
    Joshua Manyheads
    Ryan Running Rabbit
    Felicia Jerry
  • consultant
    Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
  • researcher
    Trevor Solway
    Everett Sokol
  • blackfoot translation
    Jeanette Many Guns
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • senior marketing advisor
    Kay Rondonneau
  • marketing project manager
    Andrea Elalouf
  • marketing coordinator
    Harmonie Hemming
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • production supervisor
    April Dunsmore
    Esther Viragh
  • studio administrator
    Devon Supeene
    Bree Beach
    Nathan Conchie
  • studio operations manager
    Devon Supeene
    Darin Clausen
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
    Shirley Vercruysse