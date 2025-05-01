The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Shyness

Abnormal shyness in children, its causes and treatment, is discussed in this film. Profiled are three shy children and the confidence-destroying demands of parents that made them that way. Together, teacher, psychiatrist and parents bring about changes.
Details

Children and Youth Families Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • director
    Stanley Jackson
  • script
    Stanley Jackson
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    Hector Lemieux
  • editing
    Douglas Tunstell
  • music
    Robert Fleming
  • illustrations
    Jean Dallaire
