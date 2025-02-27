The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

She's a Railroader

Karen Zaitchik jumps on and off moving boxcars, throws switches, pulls brakes and uncouples freights with ease and confidence. She's a railroader for CN and that's what this 21-year-old highly individualistic woman wants out of life for the moment. This colourful short film shows how Karen manages in the traditionally male world of the railroad.
Details

Women - Portraits Work and Labour Relations Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Barbara Tranter
  • sound editing
    Barbara Tranter
  • producer
    Shelah Reljic
  • executive producer
    John Taylor
  • photography
    Jan-Marie Martell
  • sound
    Richard Patton
  • editing
    Bruce Giesbrecht
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
  • music
    Blue Northern
