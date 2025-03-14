The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Shake Hands with the Devil

Follow the searing, emotional journey of Canadian Lt-General Roméo Dallaire, who commanded the UN peacekeeping troops in Rwanda in 1994. It was during this mission that 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered during the Rwanda genocide. This experience led to Dallaire's own life tragedies as he dealt with the psychological fallout of witnessing a genocide he was powerless to stop. Filmed during General Dallaire's first return to Rwanda, in April 2004, Shake Hands with the Devil is based in part on his bestselling book of the same name.
  • director
    Peter Raymont
  • associate producer
    Patrick Reed
  • researcher
    Patrick Reed
  • editor
    Michèle Hozer
  • photography
    John Westheuser
  • sound recording
    Ao Loo
  • producer
    Peter Raymont
    Lindalee Tracey
  • original music
    Mark Korven
  • production manager
    Patrick Reed
  • interpreter
    Jean-Thierry Nkulikiyumukiza
    Jean-Luc Kibuka
  • fixer
    Jean-Thierry Nkulikiyumukiza
    Jean-Luc Kibuka
  • assistant editor
    Hilda Rasula
    Vanessa Crosbie Ramsay
  • sound supervisor
    Russell Walker
  • sound editor
    Alan Geldart
    Jakob Thiesen
  • sound re-recording
    Daniel Pellerin
  • post-production supervisor
    Paul Smith
  • production assistance
    Kate Russell
  • business affairs
    Mark LeBlanc
  • legal affairs
    Susan Abramovich
    Miro Oballa
  • graphics
    Philip Wilson
  • online editor
    Michèle Hozer
    Hilda Rasula
  • stills photographer
    Peter Bregg
  • production accountant
    Dorothy Bastien
  • post-production facility
    Kitchen Sync Digital Audio
    The Cutting Factory

