Follow the searing, emotional journey of Canadian Lt-General Roméo Dallaire, who commanded the UN peacekeeping troops in Rwanda in 1994. It was during this mission that 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered during the Rwanda genocide. This experience led to Dallaire's own life tragedies as he dealt with the psychological fallout of witnessing a genocide he was powerless to stop. Filmed during General Dallaire's first return to Rwanda, in April 2004, Shake Hands with the Devil is based in part on his bestselling book of the same name.