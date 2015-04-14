This feature documentary is a study of the sex trade, a reality that has expanded worldwide to become a true industry, both online and off, over the course of the past few decades. Part investigative report and part editorial, the film is a foray into a brutal world whose key players trivialize the impact of their actions by claiming that prostitution is simply a service like any other. But who’s really benefiting? To meet customer demands and keep this lucrative business rolling, unscrupulous pimps and sex traffickers target women and girls, who are afraid to speak out. High-end and street …
Ideal for essays and debates on social issues. What is the sex trade? Why do some women work in the sex trade, and how can those causes be addressed? In some countries, prostitution is decriminalized or even regulated by the government instead of operating on the black market; would you be for or against such measures in Canada, and why? Does pornography have a damaging effect on human sexuality and relationships, and why or why not?