Seven Shades of Pale

Seven Shades of Pale

| 28 min
From a quiet, neglected corner of Nova Scotia, a meeting with the Black community that shows both the traditional attitudes of the older generation and the more alert, resolved stance of the young. The old still pin their hopes on the church and the preacher, while the young look more towards the Black United Front and its roving director. For both generations change is a challenge. The common hope is for a fuller life.

Credits
  • director
    Les Rose
  • producer
    William Weintraub
  • executive producer
    James de B. Domville
  • photography
    Savas Kalogeras
  • sound
    André Hourlier
  • editing
    John Kramer
  • sound editing
    Gérard Sénécal
  • consultant
    Art Criss
