Screaming Jets

Canada's progress in jet aviation is seen in relation to that of other countries. Aerial exhibitions show the performance of jet aircraft produced by countries foremost in the field, particularly Britain's Comet and her Sapphire-powered jet fighter, American stratojet bombers and Russia's fast-climbing MiG-15. At Canadair we see production of the Royal Canadian Air Force Sabre jets; at the Avro plant the Jetliner transport and the sleek, black night fighter CF-100. The film concludes with glimpses of aircraft of the future.

Credits
  • director
    Jack Olsen
  • producer
    Sydney Newman
  • commentary
    Stephen Franklin
  • camera
    Jean-Marie Couture
  • sound
    Don Wellington
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    Nicholas Balla
  • narrator
    Jack Scott
  • music
    Robert Fleming
