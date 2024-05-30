Structured like a master class in film engraving, Scratches of Life: The Art of Pierre Hébert is a tribute to the pioneering animator, whose scratch-on-film technique has long served as a vessel for his restless artistic exploration. Director Loïc Darses traces Hébert’s journey from his early abstract works at the NFB to his later documentary-animation hybrids, revealing an artist who has never ceased to question, experiment, and reflect on the world around him. The film captures both the man and his body of work, peeling back the layers of his process to uncover his thoughts on history, identity, and mortality. As Hébert candidly reflects on his artistic and personal journey, Scratches of Life becomes a testament to the enduring power of creative reinvention.