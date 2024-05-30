The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Scratches of Life: The Art of Pierre Hébert

Spotlight on the genre-defining films of Quebecois filmmaker Pierre Hébert.
Details

Structured like a master class in film engraving, Scratches of Life: The Art of Pierre Hébert is a tribute to the pioneering animator, whose scratch-on-film technique has long served as a vessel for his restless artistic exploration. Director Loïc Darses traces Hébert’s journey from his early abstract works at the NFB to his later documentary-animation hybrids, revealing an artist who has never ceased to question, experiment, and reflect on the world around him. The film captures both the man and his body of work, peeling back the layers of his process to uncover his thoughts on history, identity, and mortality. As Hébert candidly reflects on his artistic and personal journey, Scratches of Life becomes a testament to the enduring power of creative reinvention.

Film and Video Arts All subjects
  • researcher
    Loïc Darses
  • writer
    Loïc Darses
  • director
    Loïc Darses
  • editor
    Philippe Lefebvre
  • director of photography
    Louis Turcotte
  • scratch on film artist
    Pierre Hébert
  • original music
    Marc-Antoine Barbier
  • music performer
    Marc-Antoine Barbier
  • sound designer
    Ilyaa Ghafouri
  • production manager
    Audrey-Ann Dupuis-Pierre
  • additional cinematography
    Nicolas Canniccioni
  • 1st camera assistant
    Camille Dubord-Gendreau
  • camera operator
    Christophe Fortin
  • additional camera
    Camille Dubord-Gendreau
  • art director
    Camille Barrantes
  • set assistant
    Judith Maltais
    Evelyne Morin
  • 16 mm film consultant
    Karl Lemieux
  • location sound
    Thomas Sédillot
  • additional sound
    Jean-François Caissy
    Alexandre Leblanc
  • gaffer
    Éric Dionne
  • best boy lighting technician
    Francis Galarneau
  • lighting technician
    Gabriel Desrochers-Grandmont
  • key grip
    Guillaume Claveau
  • best boy grip
    David S. Blouin
  • grip
    Alexis Philippe
    Alexandre Schippers
  • production assistant
    Hippolyte de Chanlaire
    Marco Paulo Santos
  • still photographer
    Justine Dorval
  • online editor
    Yannick Carrier
  • colorist
    Yannick Carrier
  • compositing
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • infographics
    Mélanie Bouchard
    Alain Ostiguy
  • graphic design
    Principal
  • sound recording
    Luc Léger
  • foley artist
    Paul Hubert
  • re-recording mixer
    Shelley Craig
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • studio coordinator
    Rose Mercier-Marcotte
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • rights clearances
    Nellie Carrier
  • marketing
    Nathalie Guérard
    François Jacques
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • producer
    Marc Bertrand
  • associate producer
    Audrey-Ann Dupuis-Pierre
  • line production
    Mélanie Boudreau-Blanchard
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël

