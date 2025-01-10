The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Saturday

From England to Hong Kong to Canada, Katherine and her mother have built a full and vibrant life together, despite the doubts cast on a disabled child.
Every Saturday, Katherine and her mother, Frances, share a cherished routine: thrifting, browsing the hardware store and working side by side on their intricate miniature-house projects. From England to Hong Kong to Calgary, and finally to Whitehorse, Yukon, they’ve built a full and joyful life together defying the lifelong doubts others cast on what a child with an intellectual disability can achieve. Directed by Jessica Hall, Saturday is a tender tribute to the filmmaker’s sister and mother, blending present-day moments with intimate home movies that trace their immigration journey and family history. With warmth, creativity and quiet resilience, the film celebrates Katherine’s independence and the powerful bond between mother and daughter. It offers a moving sense of hope—for every child whose unique qualities are seen, supported and nurtured.

Families Crafts Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism People with disabilities All subjects
  • writer
    Jessica Hall
  • director
    Jessica Hall
  • featuring
    Katherine Hall
    Frances Hall
  • producer
    Teri Snelgrove
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • director of photography
    Peter Planta
  • editor
    Hart Snider
  • original music
    Jordy Walker
  • sound design
    Jordy Walker
  • 1st assistant camera
    Thomas Bullen
  • sound recordist
    Mike Code
    Gabriel Bullen
  • gaffer
    Sam Fleming
  • production assistant
    Jessie Bartsch
  • stills photographer
    Mark Kelly
  • disability consultant
    Julie Robinson
  • senior production coordinator
    Lee Clapp
    Nathan Conchie
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
    Lyne Lapointe
  • re-recording mixer
    May Guimaraes
  • sound editor
    May Guimaraes
  • foley artist
    Alex Macia
    Devon Quelch
  • sound mix facility
    Maverick Post Group Inc.
  • colourist
    Lorne Wright
  • post facility
    Picture Shop
  • senior marketing advisor
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing project manager
    Geneviève Bérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Justine Baillargeon
  • production administrator
    Nathan Conchie
    Carla Jones
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse

