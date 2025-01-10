Every Saturday, Katherine and her mother, Frances, share a cherished routine: thrifting, browsing the hardware store and working side by side on their intricate miniature-house projects. From England to Hong Kong to Calgary, and finally to Whitehorse, Yukon, they’ve built a full and joyful life together defying the lifelong doubts others cast on what a child with an intellectual disability can achieve. Directed by Jessica Hall, Saturday is a tender tribute to the filmmaker’s sister and mother, blending present-day moments with intimate home movies that trace their immigration journey and family history. With warmth, creativity and quiet resilience, the film celebrates Katherine’s independence and the powerful bond between mother and daughter. It offers a moving sense of hope—for every child whose unique qualities are seen, supported and nurtured.