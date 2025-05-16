Sandra Laronde: Embodied Stories

Sandra Laronde, the founder of Red Sky Performance, has revolutionized Indigenous storytelling. This film captures her artistic journey through dance productions, featuring stunning imagery of her native region of Temagami, her creative wellspring. For Laronde, land isn’t merely a backdrop but the source of all creativity. Beyond her role as artist, she emerges as a visionary elevating Indigenous narratives in Canada, bringing untold stories of resilience to light. She also pushes the boundaries of storytelling with her use of AI in her film Land Dances Us.