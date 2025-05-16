The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Sandra Laronde: Embodied Stories

Sandra Laronde (Misko Kizhigoo Migizii Kwe, “Red Sky Eagle Woman”) is a champion of Indigenous arts and the founding artistic director of Red Sky Performance.
Details

Sandra Laronde, the founder of Red Sky Performance, has revolutionized Indigenous storytelling. This film captures her artistic journey through dance productions, featuring stunning imagery of her native region of Temagami, her creative wellspring. For Laronde, land isn’t merely a backdrop but the source of all creativity. Beyond her role as artist, she emerges as a visionary elevating Indigenous narratives in Canada, bringing untold stories of resilience to light. She also pushes the boundaries of storytelling with her use of AI in her film Land Dances Us.

Dance History - Canada Women - Portraits Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • recipient
    Sandra Laronde
  • writer
    Monique LeBlanc
  • director
    Monique LeBlanc
  • producer
    Christine Aubé
  • line producer
    Geneviève Duguay
  • director of photography
    Evar Simon
  • sound recordist
    Ryan Yusep
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • editing
    Julien Cadieux
  • sound editing
    Dennis Morton
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editing
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • legal counsel
    Julie Patry
  • archival research and clearances
    Emma Brunet
  • music research and clearances
    Emma Brunet
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • production coordinator
    Eponine Young
  • technical coordinator
    Stéphanie Quevillon
    Daniel Lord
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

