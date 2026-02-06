The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Sananguagat: Inuit Masterworks

An exhibition of Inuit carvings from public and private collections brought together by the Canadian Eskimo Arts Council. This is the true art of the Inuit, the expression in stone, ivory and bone of their life and the animal co-dwellers of their Arctic domain. Alternated with close-ups of the exhibits are views of the daily life in the Iglootik settlement of the Northwest Territories, where the outdoor scenes were filmed.
Details

Visual Arts Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • director
    Derek May
  • editing
    Derek May
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
  • commentary
    Maudie Qitsualik
  • photography
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Jean-Claude Matte
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
