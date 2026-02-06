An exhibition of Inuit carvings from public and private collections brought together by the Canadian Eskimo Arts Council. This is the true art of the Inuit, the expression in stone, ivory and bone of their life and the animal co-dwellers of their Arctic domain. Alternated with close-ups of the exhibits are views of the daily life in the Iglootik settlement of the Northwest Territories, where the outdoor scenes were filmed.
Sananguagat: Inuit Masterworks, Derek May, provided by the National Film Board of Canada