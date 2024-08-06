The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Samaa

A caged bird discovers that true freedom emerges not through struggle, but through surrender to rhythm and movement.
In Iranian culture, samaa is the spiritual practice of achieving awakening through rhythm and movement. In an imagined captivity, a caged bird flutters and thrashes in a desperate struggle to escape. Rendered in striking hand-painted animation and driven by a visceral drum score, the film traces the bird’s gradual surrender to the transcendent power of music. Filmmaker Ehsan Gharib invites us to consider whether freedom is a physical condition or a state of mind.

Animals Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • direction
    Ehsan Gharib
  • writing
    Ehsan Gharib
  • editing
    Xi Feng
  • musician
    Ziya Tabassian
  • sound design
    Olivier Calvert
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online edit
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • technical direction
    Mathieu Tremblay
    Éloi Champagne
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
    Mohsen Zarrabi
  • technical coordination
    Luc Binette
  • production coordination
    Dominique Forget
    Barry Ahmad
  • line production
    Laetitia Seguin
  • administration
    Victoria Angell
  • studio operations manager
    Camille Fillion
  • marketing
    Geneviève Bérard
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • producer
    Maral Mohammadian
  • executive producer
    Robert McLaughlin

