A woman in Washington State lives with the scars of a devastating family secret, while in Saigon, a veteran journalist helps a brother and sister unravel a painful mystery surrounding their father. Connecting their stories is Eddie Adams’ “Saigon Execution,” the iconic photograph that captured a moment of violence and became an image recognized around the world. In Saigon Story: Two Shootings in the Forest Kingdom, Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Kim Nguyen follows these intertwined journeys across decades and continents, exploring the complex relationship between photography, memory and personal truth. As long-buried secrets come to light, the film reveals the resilience of those living with trauma and the possibility of healing across generations.