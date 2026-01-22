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Saigon Story : Two Shootings in the Forest Kingdom

An infamous photograph connects two families across continents, setting them on separate journeys to confront painful secrets, reckon with the past and find a path toward healing.
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A woman in Washington State lives with the scars of a devastating family secret, while in Saigon, a veteran journalist helps a brother and sister unravel a painful mystery surrounding their father. Connecting their stories is Eddie Adams’ “Saigon Execution,” the iconic photograph that captured a moment of violence and became an image recognized around the world. In Saigon Story: Two Shootings in the Forest Kingdom, Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Kim Nguyen follows these intertwined journeys across decades and continents, exploring the complex relationship between photography, memory and personal truth. As long-buried secrets come to light, the film reveals the resilience of those living with trauma and the possibility of healing across generations.

Psychology and Psychiatry Visual Arts War, Conflict and Peace Families All subjects
Family Stories All channels
  • writer
    Kim Nguyen
  • director
    Kim Nguyen
  • original idea
    Dimitri Katatodis
  • producer
    Nabil Mehchi
    Robert Vroom
    Ariel Nasr
  • editor
    Andrea Henriquez
  • director of photography
    Glauco Bermudez
    Van Royko
  • executive producer
    Frank Fiorito
    Nabil Mehchi
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Rohan Fernando
  • music composer
    Mathieu Charbonneau
  • sound designer
    Paul Lucien Col
  • commissioning editor
    Alexandra Roberts
  • production executive
    Aidan Denison
  • line producer
    Liette Michaud
    Amanda Roy
  • production manager
    Liette Michaud
  • researcher
    Terri Foxman
    Dimitri Katatodis
  • creative consultant
    Sylvia Wilson
  • legal counsel
    Vanessa Loubineau
    Christian Pitchen
  • archive researcher
    Terri Foxman
  • additional camera
    Will Mackenzie
    Battiste Fenwick
    Adam LaPine
  • location sound recordist
    Juan Cruz Fernandez
    Thomas M. Taylor
    Chi Dinh
    Dat Huynh Nguyen
  • fixer
    Dung Vo Trung
    Vân Le
    Battiste Fenwick
  • camera assistant
    Will Mackenzie
    Selena Philips-Boyle
  • assistant editor
    Revan Caluya
  • translation
    Vy Nguyen
  • subtitles
    Vy Nguyen
  • closed captioning
    MELS
  • video description
    MELS
  • accounting services
    Nathalie Chavez
    Lucie Poulin
  • business affairs
    Anne-Hélène Brunet
    Roxanne Boutet
  • post production supervisor
    Gary Evans
  • additional graphics
    Revan Caluya
  • VFX
    Revan Caluya
  • foley artist
    Simon Meilleur
  • sound effects editor
    Joe Scandella
  • dialogue editor
    Josh Fagen
  • foley editor
    Evan Jerred
  • voice
    Vy Nguyen
  • production administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
    Manuel A. Codina
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourist
    Denis Pilon
    Manuel A. Codina
    Yannick Carrier
  • animation
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • title design
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • narration recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • music rights clearance
    TRAM7
  • senior marketing advisor
    Kay Rondonneau
  • marketing project manager
    Andrea Elalouf
  • marketing coordinator
    Harmonie Hemming
  • lead publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • VP, programming & content
    John Ferri
  • head of programming
    Natasha Negrea