The Sacred Relationship

The Sacred Relationship explores how reconciling the relationship between Indigenous Peoples and the rest of Canada can lead to healthier water.
Details

Environment and Conservation Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • producer
    Greg Miller
    Patti LaBoucane-Benson
  • director
    Greg Miller

Education

Ages 11 to 18
School subjects
Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Indigenous Studies - Issues and Contemporary Challenges Science - Environmental Science Science - Life Systems/Ecology

Highlighting the Cree principle of wahkohtowin (the relationship between individuals, family, and the spiritual world), encourage students to discuss ways in which different cultures can work together to improve life and the environment. Have students work in small groups representing the various parties involved (Cree, Canadian government, non-Indigenous populations) to devise solutions to both the issue of polluted water and the damaged relationship between cultures. Have students present their findings as they relate to biodiversity, sustainability and pollution.

