The Sacred Relationship explores how reconciling the relationship between Indigenous Peoples and the rest of Canada can lead to healthier water.
The Sacred Relationship explores how reconciling the relationship between Indigenous Peoples and the rest of Canada can lead to healthier water.
Highlighting the Cree principle of wahkohtowin (the relationship between individuals, family, and the spiritual world), encourage students to discuss ways in which different cultures can work together to improve life and the environment. Have students work in small groups representing the various parties involved (Cree, Canadian government, non-Indigenous populations) to devise solutions to both the issue of polluted water and the damaged relationship between cultures. Have students present their findings as they relate to biodiversity, sustainability and pollution.
The Sacred Relationship, Greg Miller, provided by the National Film Board of Canada