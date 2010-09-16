The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Ruth: The Recovery Series

Ruth's addiction to drugs and alcohol began when she was fourteen years old. They provided her with instant relief from painful memories of childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse, and from her work as a prostitute. After eighteen years of addiction, Ruth knew that in order to survive she'd have to quit. In desperation she contacted Alcoholics Anonymous, and through them and other support groups learned that change was possible. In this first-person account, Ruth describes her struggle to stay off drugs and alcohol and her determination to take responsibility for her own life. This is one of a series …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Ruth's addiction to drugs and alcohol began when she was fourteen years old. They provided her with instant relief from painful memories of childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse, and from her work as a prostitute. After eighteen years of addiction, Ruth knew that in order to survive she'd have to quit. In desperation she contacted Alcoholics Anonymous, and through them and other support groups learned that change was possible. In this first-person account, Ruth describes her struggle to stay off drugs and alcohol and her determination to take responsibility for her own life. This is one of a series of films about women recovering from drug and/or alcohol dependency. The related film Turnaround: A Story of Recovery describes a program Ruth participated in earlier in her recovery at Aurora House in Vancouver.

Health and Medicine Women All subjects
  • director
    Moira Simpson
  • editing
    Moira Simpson
  • producer
    Jennifer Torrance
  • executive producer
    John Taylor
  • camera
    Sharon McGowan
    Moira Simpson
    Robert Reece
  • sound
    Peg Campbell
    Dan Power
  • sound editing
    Eileen Hoeter
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
Ruth: The Recovery Series
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore