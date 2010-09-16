Ruth: The Recovery Series

Ruth's addiction to drugs and alcohol began when she was fourteen years old. They provided her with instant relief from painful memories of childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse, and from her work as a prostitute. After eighteen years of addiction, Ruth knew that in order to survive she'd have to quit. In desperation she contacted Alcoholics Anonymous, and through them and other support groups learned that change was possible. In this first-person account, Ruth describes her struggle to stay off drugs and alcohol and her determination to take responsibility for her own life. This is one of a series of films about women recovering from drug and/or alcohol dependency. The related film Turnaround: A Story of Recovery describes a program Ruth participated in earlier in her recovery at Aurora House in Vancouver.