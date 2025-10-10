Running Time

The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

This feature film is an exotic romp through the '60s in song and dance. A fantasy that pokes fun not only at some hallowed institutions but at itself as well. The friendship between an old lady and a young man sets off a chain of events that involves a number of well-intentioned middle-aged individuals in some outrageously bizarre situations.
  • director
    Mort Ransen
  • associate director
    Ryan Larkin
    Co Hoedeman
    Christopher Cordeaux
  • script
    Mort Ransen
  • editing
    Mort Ransen
    Christopher Cordeaux
  • producer
    George Pearson
    Tom Daly
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
  • photography
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
    Douglas Kiefer
  • animation camera
    Cameron Gaul
    Raymond Dumas
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
    Roger Lamoureux
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
    Donald Douglas
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • animation
    Ryan Larkin
    Co Hoedeman
  • music
    Bill Brooks
  • cast
    David Balser
    Jackie Burroughs
    Vincent Cole
    Billie Foley
    Ken James
    Edith Johnston
    Gerard Parkes
    Rick Raxlen
    Sandy Webster
    Ryan Larkin
