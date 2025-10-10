This feature film is an exotic romp through the '60s in song and dance. A fantasy that pokes fun not only at some hallowed institutions but at itself as well. The friendship between an old lady and a young man sets off a chain of events that involves a number of well-intentioned middle-aged individuals in some outrageously bizarre situations.
This feature film is an exotic romp through the '60s in song and dance. A fantasy that pokes fun not only at some hallowed institutions but at itself as well. The friendship between an old lady and a young man sets off a chain of events that involves a number of well-intentioned middle-aged individuals in some outrageously bizarre situations.
Running Time, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada