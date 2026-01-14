This film shows Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their tour of the Maritime provinces. The Corner Brook pulp and paper plant, the Schefferville, Québec, open-pit iron mine, and the cities of St. John's, Fredericton and Charlottetown are main stops. A commemorative conference in Halifax is also shown.
Royal Visit '59 - The Maritimes, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada