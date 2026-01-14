The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Royal Visit '59 - The Maritimes

This film shows Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their tour of the Maritime provinces. The Corner Brook pulp and paper plant, the Schefferville, Québec, open-pit iron mine, and the cities of St. John's, Fredericton and Charlottetown are main stops. A commemorative conference in Halifax is also shown.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

This film shows Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their tour of the Maritime provinces. The Corner Brook pulp and paper plant, the Schefferville, Québec, open-pit iron mine, and the cities of St. John's, Fredericton and Charlottetown are main stops. A commemorative conference in Halifax is also shown.

History - Canada - 1946-Present Politics and Government - Canada All subjects
  • director
    Isobel Kehoe
  • commentary
    Isobel Kehoe
  • photography
    Ron Alexander
    John Gunn
Royal Visit '59 - The Maritimes
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore