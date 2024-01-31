The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Rock-A-Bye

Rock-A-Bye

| 49 min

The rock music scene of the early 1970s--the Rolling Stones, the Stampeders, Whiskey Howl, Alice Cooper--they're all here! Along with classic footage from concerts and recording sessions, Rock-A-Bye looks behind the scenes at record companies and radio studios. The stars also have their say. Ronnie Hawkins chats from the back seat of a Rolls, and Zal Yanovsky of The Lovin' Spoonful tells hilarious anecdotes of his rise to fame, which lasted only 18 months. The camera also goes into a small New York club where Muddy Waters sings and plays guitar, the bluesman who inspired so many great rock musicians. The film ends with Alice Cooper, the first shock rocker, singing "Dead Babies" with a doll and a hatchet. This classic, entertaining rockumentary captures an era!

See also
Music
All subjects
Credits
  • director
    Jacques Bensimon
  • producer
    George Pearson
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
  • script
    George Pearson
  • photography
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Jacques Bensimon
    David Wilson
  • sound editing
    Donald Douglas
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • narrator
    Douglas Rain

Suggestions

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
Rock-A-Bye
Also available
DVD

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore