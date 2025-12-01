The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Robichaud

At 33, Louis Robichaud became the first Acadian to be elected premier of New Brunswick. He burst onto the scene a new vision, to do away with inequality and intolerance. Confronting entreched interests, injustice and economic disparity, he built bridges between French and English, between rich and poor and between the north and the south of the province. A man of his time, in tune with the Sixties spirit of social reform, Robichaud transformed New Brunswick through such legislation as the Equal Opportunities Act. This profile of his life and times mixes both archival material and contemporary interviews with the …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

At 33, Louis Robichaud became the first Acadian to be elected premier of New Brunswick. He burst onto the scene a new vision, to do away with inequality and intolerance. Confronting entreched interests, injustice and economic disparity, he built bridges between French and English, between rich and poor and between the north and the south of the province. A man of his time, in tune with the Sixties spirit of social reform, Robichaud transformed New Brunswick through such legislation as the Equal Opportunities Act. This profile of his life and times mixes both archival material and contemporary interviews with the still-feisty Senator Robichaud.

History - Canada - 1946-Present Politics and Government - Canada Francophone Communities All subjects
  • director
    Herménégilde Chiasson
  • script
    Herménégilde Chiasson
  • producer
    Michel Lemieux
    Rex Tasker
    Éric Michel
  • executive producer
    Germaine Ying Gee Wong
    Guy Maguire
  • camera
    Kent Nason
  • sound
    Diane Carrière
    Georges Hannan
  • editing
    José Heppell
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
    Antonia McGrath
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Costas Halavrezos
  • music
    Denis Richard