At 33, Louis Robichaud became the first Acadian to be elected premier of New Brunswick. He burst onto the scene a new vision, to do away with inequality and intolerance. Confronting entreched interests, injustice and economic disparity, he built bridges between French and English, between rich and poor and between the north and the south of the province. A man of his time, in tune with the Sixties spirit of social reform, Robichaud transformed New Brunswick through such legislation as the Equal Opportunities Act. This profile of his life and times mixes both archival material and contemporary interviews with the …